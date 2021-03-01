Wildcats suffer third-straight loss at UCA

In a game that went back-in-forth, the Wildcats fell short on Saturday, losing to Central Arkansas, 55-53.

Saturday’s tight matchup consisted of 10 lead changes and eight ties, with neither team able to take total control of the game. Then in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats struggled to score, allowing the Suger Bears to gain a slight lead, but the Wildcats were able to narrow the lead down the stretch.

Out of a timeout and one second left, sophomore guard Kamryn Mraz shot a 3-pointer to win the game. But unfortunately for the Wildcats, it rolled in and out of the basket, allowing the Sugar Bears to escape with the win.

Head coach Julie Goodenough knew that this game would be close but felt things could have been different if her team could make shots at the end of the game.

“I am so proud of how our players competed on the road in a physical matchup against a good team,” said Goodenough. “We beat UCA at home by one possession, so we knew this game would be close as well. I am disappointed that we couldn’t score in the final minute since we had good looks but didn’t finish the game.”

Senior guard Anna McLeod led the Wildcats offensively on Saturday. She tallied 19 points on the night alongside six rebounds while shooting 67 percent from the field.

Also playing well for the Wildcats was sophomore guard Sarah Griswold. She tied her career-best at ACU with 12 points and tied McLeod for the most rebounds on the team with six of them.

Griswold helped fill the hole left by other players who had trouble in the game, which was something Goodenough felt good about.

“Sarah really stepped up for us tonight,” said Goodenough, “especially since Alyssa really struggled to score. So I was glad she was shot-ready and got some rebounds.”

Other players on ACU’s roster that Goodenough saw contribute to help the team on Saturday were freshman guard Taylor Morgan and junior guards Paige Embrosky and Madi Miller.

“When Taylor and Katie were on the court at the same time, they brought good on-ball defense,” said Goodenough. “Madi Miller had to play as a post today, and she held her own in the paint on defense against big, strong, low post players.”

With their loss on Saturday, ACU dropped to tenth place in the Southland Conference, with one week left until the regular season ends.

The Wildcats hope to stop their three-game losing streak and keep their postseason chances alive in another tough road test ahead against the number one team in the conference, Stephen F. Austin. ACU and the Ladyjacks will tip-off at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, with the game streaming live on ESPN+.