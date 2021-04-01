ACU Chapel Office develops new digital content

With the continuation of COVID-19 regulations, the Office of Spiritual Formation has developed a new series of digital content to give students more chapel credit opportunities.

Coronavirus and the Moody Coliseum construction have led to a significant decline in chapel opportunities for ACU students this semester. Even with the hope of fewer regulations and the use of various chapel groups, there is still a need for virtual gatherings.

Cyrus Eaton, the dean of spiritual formation, said this new virtual chapel project consists of four to six videos, 15-30 minutes in length, that will be published in April. A second series will hopefully be produced throughout the fall semester.

“We hope this will put them in the same room with people they love, listening to messages that might challenge and encourage them,” Eaton said.

This content provides an opportunity for other students to respond and reflect together as a community.

Eaton said the videos consist of teachings from Sean Palmer, Dr. Myles Werntz and a mission director from a global church planting network.

Along with gathering together, there will be three questions answered in the first set of videos: What is a Christ-centered community? How do we cultivate it? What does Christ-centered community mean for the world around us?

“The things we do aren’t always meant to be internally focused but have an external impact,” Eaton said.

The hope for this set of chapel videos is that they would be part of a broader conversation and provide resources for small group chapels.

“The thing that has most surprised me is how virtual gatherings have still served as a catalyst to gather people,” Eaton said.

This year, the Office of Spiritual Formant has aimed to pursue the deep traditions of chapel together and plans to continue their outdoor gatherings.

Praise Day Friday will continue every Friday in the Beauchamp Amphitheater. A Come to the Quiet Chapel will happen on the last Thursday of March and April in Cullen Auditorium.