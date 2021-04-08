ACU lifting mask requirement, not requiring vaccinations in fall semester

The university announced that its mask mandate inside campus buildings and classrooms will not be implemented in the fall semester and large Chapel gatherings are expected to return.

ACU plans to keep its COVID-19 protocols in place throughout the summer, including face mask requirements inside and social-distanced classrooms.

“Over this last year, ACU has demonstrated its ability to keep campus safe even in the midst of a global pandemic,” Schubert said in an email. “The protocols put in place last fall and this spring have been successful, and have provided us with a solid foundation for summer and fall operations.”

There were 587 reported cases of coronavirus in the fall semester within the ACU community, but far fewer cases have been reported in the spring with just 184.

“We are also eager to revive our large Chapel gatherings, welcome fans to athletic events and offer a full slate of student programs and activities,” Schubert said. “The pandemic has certainly reminded us how much we value being in one another’s presence.”

It’s currently unknown where large Chapel will be held in the fall during the continued renovation of Moody Coliseum, which is expected to be finished near the end of 2021.

In addition to returned Chapel gatherings, ACU is highly encouraging members of the community receive a vaccine, but it will not be required in the fall.

“While we highly recommend that people get vaccinated, it is not required of students, faculty or staff,” Schubert said. “ACU does not plan to require students to be vaccinated prior to enrollment, which is consistent with how we approach requirements for other types of vaccines. If the state of Texas mandates such vaccinations in the future, exceptions for personal or religious reasons can be requested.”

The ACU Medical Clinic will receive more than 1,000 first doses of the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine late this week and early next week. All students, faculty and staff will be sent an email Friday with a link to apply for a vaccine at the clinic.