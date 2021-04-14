Brette Tanner named new men’s basketball head coach

Associate head coach Brette Tanner was promoted to be the next head coach at ACU during a press conference Wednesday after Joe Golding accepted a new head coaching job at UTEP.

Tanner will be the 17th head coach in program history.

“I’m humbled and honored to be the next head coach of Abilene Christian basketball and to continue leading this program,” said Tanner, who joined the program at the onset of its NCAA Div. I era in May 2013. “This is a place my family and I have grown to love and we’re excited to stay here.”

Players, coaches and faculty attended the press conference, and several members of the community spoke highly of Tanner and his time at ACU.

“Brette has played a huge role in the success of our men’s basketball program and I’m excited to have him lead it as head coach,” said Dr. Phil Schubert, president of the university. “I know he has the confidence and respect of his players, who have played exceptionally well under his guidance. He knows our expectations for the academic success and spiritual development of our student-athletes. I look forward to seeing him and his staff continue to build upon the momentum of their first March Madness victory.”

The Wildcats have an overall eight-year record of 134-114 (.540) with Tanner on the bench, but are 87-39 (.690) since becoming postseason eligible four seasons ago. They also finished their Southland tenure above .500 at 71-68. He and his wife, Lindsey, have two sons, Colby and Carson.

“As a former player at Abilene Christian, I’m proud that Brette Tanner has been selected to lead this program,” said former head coach Joe Golding. “He was my first and most important hire early in our Div. I transition – the most important recruit in the history of Abilene Christian – and he stuck by my side through all the good and bad. I consider him to be one of the best minds in college basketball and is a big reason for my success. I’m happy for him, his wife, Lindsey, and sons, Colby and Carson.”