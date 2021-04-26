Optimist
Gallery: Greek Life, class acts celebrate victors of Sing Song 2021

The student directors of Sing Song 2021 presented first place awards to winning Greek Life and class acts in the categories of costumes, vocals and entertainment on Sunday night in the Teague Special Events Center after the acts gave their final performance at 2 p.m. This year’s overall winners are as follows:

  • In the men’s division, the men of Frater Sodalis.
  • In the women’s division, the women of Ko Jo Kai.
  • In the mixed division, Freshman Michael Jackson.
