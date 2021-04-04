Optimist
Gallery: Stephen F. Austin conquers Wildcat softball in three-game series

The Stephen F. Austin Jacks routed the Wildcat softball team 0-8 in the final matchup of a three-game series at home on Saturday. The Wildcats stand 7-24 in conference play as they prepare to face Baylor in Waco on Tuesday.

