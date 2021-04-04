Gallery: Stephen F. Austin conquers Wildcat softball in three-game series

The Stephen F. Austin Jacks routed the Wildcat softball team 0-8 in the final matchup of a three-game series at home on Saturday. The Wildcats stand 7-24 in conference play as they prepare to face Baylor in Waco on Tuesday.
A Wildcat watches for a chance to steal second base. (Photo by Ryland Mallett)
A Wildcat swings at the ball in the batter’s box. (Photo by Ryland Mallett)
Sophmore utility Val Rudd catches a ball for an out during the game. (Photo by Ryland Mallett)
Freshman infielder Miranda “Randi” Davila throws the ball to a teammate across the field. (Photo by Ryland Mallett)
A Wildcat sends the ball across the field between plays. (Photo by Ryland Mallett)
Freshman infielder Miranda “Randi” Davila swings toward the pitch. (Photo by Ryland Mallett)
Sophmore utility Val Rudd smiles as she walks off of the field at the end of an inning. (Photo by Ryland Mallett)
Senior catcher Kayla Keeling smiles as she catches a pitch behind home plate. (Photo by Ryland Mallett)
A Wildcat touches the runner with the ball to get her out. (Photo by Ryland Mallett)
Senior outfielder Caroline Adair throws the ball to an infielder. (Photo by Ryland Mallett)
Senior pitcher Samantha Bradley winds-up for a pitch from the mound. (Photo by Ryland Mallett)
Freshman infielder Miranda “Randi” Davila throws the ball across the field to a teammate. (Photo by Ryland Mallett)
A Wildcat tips the ball into the air. (Photo by Ryland Mallett)
Senior infielder Calie Burris leans into the ball for a bunt. (Photo by Ryland Mallett)
A Wildcat slides into the base during a play. (Photo by Ryland Mallett)
