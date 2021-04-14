Golding expected to leave ACU for new coaching job at UTEP

Head Coach Joe Golding cuts a piece of the Wildcats' game net for a celebratory keepsake after winning the Southland Conference championship game. (Photo by Riley Fisher)

Head coach Joe Golding is expected to leave ACU for a new head coach position at UTEP.

Golding was ACU’s head coach for 10 seasons and led the team during its transition to Div. I. After his first seven seasons as head coach, his combined record was 87-121.

However, the last three seasons, Golding and the Wildcats were a combined 71-23, capturing two consecutive Southland Conference Tournament championships and the program’s first NCAA Tournament victory in March.

UTEP is coming off a 12-12 season and lost in the First Round of the Conference USA Tournament.

The Miners won the NCAA Div. I Tournament in 1966 as Texas Western against Kentucky. They have appeared in 17 NCAA Tournaments. Their last appearance was in 2010.

In a tweet from senior guard Reggie Miller, he said that all current players will not be involved in team workouts until associate head coach Brette Tanner is offered the new head coaching position.

“Me and my teammates have come to an agreement to not participate in workouts until [Tanner] is offered the head coaching job,” Miller said on social media.

Tanner has been with ACU’s program for eight years.

This is a developing story.