Only two fraternities competing in 2021 Sing Song

Sing Song will feature a much smaller crowd in attendance and on stage as several Greek clubs have decided not to compete, leaving only two fraternities and four sororities competing.

Galaxy, GSP and Sigma Theta Chi, three of the larger clubs on campus, dropped out of Sing Song this semester. While the same number of class acts will compete as usual, Pi Kappa and Frater Sodalis are the only men’s clubs competing. Delta Theta, GATA, Ko Jo Kai and Tri Kappa Gamma will be the only women’s clubs competing.

Some attribute the several changes of Sing Song’s structure for possible reasons why clubs have opted out of Sing Song.

“They’re limited to a certain number of people in their performance, so that makes a huge difference, especially to the big clubs, because that’s kind of where they really shine is when they’ve got a lot of people on stage,” said Robin McPherson, s enior coordinator of fraternities and sororities.

Galaxy, Sigma Theta Chi and GSP declined a request to comment.