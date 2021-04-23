Sing Song judges chosen differently due to the pandemic

Student directors for Sing Song chose judges this year in a different way due to the pandemic. The directors were in charge of creating a mixed bag with a limited number of seats in the Paramount Theatre.

This year, the student directors were concerned about traveling and keeping ACU’s community COVID-19 safe. Through a forum sent out to faculty, staff and Sing Song alums, they received over 60 responses.

“We chose off of their availability and if they judged before,” said Cathryn Coupe, director of student activities and organizations.“In the form, we asked what they felt competent judging whether that be entertainment, costume or vocals.”

The judges picked this year are a well-rounded group that are people from a mix of fraternities and sororities. Student directors had to find judges that could judge all four performances, little to no biases and that they felt comfortable judging despite COVID.

“A normal Sing Song year we pull a program from ten years ago and ask Sing Song alums back,” said Coupe.“This year, we did not do that because of the pandemic and wanting to keep the bubble as secure as possible. We have never done an open call.”

This year, along with the new way to choose the judges, the judges will be put in two rows in the Paramount. This was to keep people from talking to the judges and trying to sway the vote. Student directors chose judges with the least amount of connection, so there won’t be any biases.



“Our student directors found people who they felt would be good to fill in the slots,” said Courtney McGaha, student productions manager.”We have judges in all four shows, they are judging all of the categories because we will have an award ceremony.”

Due to fewer judges than usual, there will be different judges each night. The acts will know the results of their performance on April 25 at the awards ceremony.