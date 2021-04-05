Virtual teacher fair opens registration for education prospects

(Photo by Holly Dorn) The exterior of the Phillips Education Building. It houses the offices and classrooms for the education department.

The Career Centers’ virtual teacher fair is now open for registration for anyone who wants a future in education. There will be 67 school districts attending this fair for students to explore.

“With everyone’s schedules being so different,” said Jill Fortson, director of the Career Center. “we switched to this Vimeo showcase because it gives a lot more time for the student and a lot more flexibility.”

This showcase is a collaboration between McMurry University and Hardin-Simmons University. As well, this is the biggest recruitment effort ever for each of the districts attending.

“Our education majors have jobs when they graduate,” said Fortson.“This fair is where a lot of them will find those jobs and this is why these school districts are coming back to our school.”

Students will have an entire week to explore promo videos from districts in Texas and beyond. This can also give them more time to interact with each employer.

“The exposure of interacting with those recruiters is really helpful,” said Fortson. “So students can gain that experience of interviewing and getting in front of so many different recruiters to be employed.”

This teacher fair is not just for certified teachers or students wanting to be a teacher. The fair is open to any major as well as students who have considered teaching internationally.

“Some students decide that they don’t want to be in the classroom,” said Brooke Nichols, Career Network Specialist. “We help navigate those different options.”

The fair will go live Wednesday on Handshake. Handshake is a site for internships and jobs concerning students of ACU. Students will have a week to watch videos and contact possible employers.