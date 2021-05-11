Gallery: Three outdoor commencement ceremonies honor 2020-21 graduates

University administrators honored 1,187 graduates and undergraduates with diplomas in three outdoor commencement ceremonies in Wildcat Stadium on Friday and Saturday. Associate Professor of Psychology Rachel Riley was honored as the 2021 Teacher of the Year. Additionally, several graduating seniors were presented the following awards by University President Dr. Phil Schubert:

Mr. ACU – Paul Hiepler

Miss ACU – Abigail Zeller

Honor Man – Bao Catteau

Honor Woman – Allison Brandon

V.W. and Loreta Kelley Scholarship Award – Gloria Atkinson and Daniel Duah

Trustees Award – Griffin Jones, Tyler Kastner, Bianca Pierre-Jacque and Taylor Tinsley

Dean Adams Achievement Award – Kennedy Guerra, Parker LeRoy, Keren Lemus Merida, Jacob Murillo and Autumn Vaught

B Sherrod Scholarship – Emily Colwell, Megan Hertz, Michael Gayden and Jonathan Jasper