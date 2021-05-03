Gallery: Wildcat softball defeats UIW in three-game series

The softball team defeated the University of Incarnate Word Cardinals 9-0 at Poly Wells Field in its final matchup on Sunday afternoon. The Wildcats now stand 7-17 in conference play as they prepare to face Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Friday.
Redshirt senior pitcher Samantha Bradley smirks after pitching a strike. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Teammates celebrate after a successful inning. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Sophomore infielder Shaylee Alani watches the ball. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Sophomore infeilder Shaylee Alani runs after sending the ball flying into the infield. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Sophomore Val Rudd kneels at third base. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Sophomore infielder Shaylee Alani throws the ball back to the pitcher. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Freshman catcher Avery Miloch smacks the ball. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Senior short stop Katelyn Belch swings her bat at the pitch. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Senior outfielder Blakeli Brookreson charges back to second base. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Senior infielder Calie Burris gazes at the opposing pitcher as she awaits her pitch. (Photo by Meghan Long)
