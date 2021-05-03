Optimist
You are here: Home / Multimedia / Photo Galleries / Gallery: Wildcat softball defeats UIW in three-game series

Gallery: Wildcat softball defeats UIW in three-game series

by Leave a Comment

The softball team defeated the University of Incarnate Word Cardinals 9-0 at Poly Wells Field in its final matchup on Sunday afternoon. The Wildcats now stand 7-17 in conference play as they prepare to face Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Friday.

Avatar

About Meghan Long

Leave a Comment:

You are here: Home / Multimedia / Photo Galleries / Gallery: Wildcat softball defeats UIW in three-game series