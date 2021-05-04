SGA hires new executive staff for upcoming year

SGA has announced their new executive cabinet for the 2021-22 school year. Alongside with President Bekah Jones and Vice President Boone Denton, the executive cabinet includes Jackson Suss as Treasurer, Nathan Marshall as CFO, Lindsey May as Press Secretary, Skye Gill as Chief of Staff, Brantley Brumley as Marketing Director, and Marlyn Allen as Director of Student Engagement and Recruitment.

Jackson Suss is a sophomore financial management major from Weatherford and joined SGA following an interest in student government he picked up in high school.

“I did student council in high school and I really enjoyed that experience,” Suss said. “Specifically for the treasurer position, the aspects of organization of data, management of financial information and allocation to different clubs and executive ideas is something that is very interesting to me.”

CFO, Nathan Marshall, is a freshman financial management major from McKinney and will be working closely with Suss on the financial aspects of SGA. Marshall was also involved in SGA last year being a freshman senator and being elected the finance committee.

“My experience with SGA was great,” Marshall said. “I passed a couple resolutions and was able to help out in the process of passing other bills and resolutions on campus. I really enjoyed it and I’m really looking forward to next year on the cabinet.”

Lindsey May, junior marketing major from Farmersville, hasn’t previously been involved with SGA but is excited to be involved because of the reach SGA has across campus.

“SGA is like ACU’s brand that unites all of the student organizations and since I’m a part of some organizations on campus that directly worked with SGA, I thought it would be really fun to be a part of that backbone that unites everyone,” May said.

Skye Gill, sophomore english major from Schertz, has been involved with SGA as a freshman senator and vice president of the sophomore class. As Chief of Staff, Gill will be responsible for administrative duties and will work closely with Jones and Denton.

“I love the opportunities I have had in SGA and look forward to planning events with the executive team,” Gill said.

Brantley Brumley, junior marketing major from Fairview, has worked with Jones and Denton to help design their campaign website during their run for the president and vice president. Brumley has also been involved with SGA previously as junior class vice president. Like many other students, Brumley is excited about the possibilities next year has.

“I think without the added stress of [social distancing and masks] and going to class it’ll free people up,” Brumley said. “Obviously I think there’s still some precautions that need to be taken but overall I think it will give students a more peaceful sense on campus like it used to be.”

Marilyn Allen, sophomore social work major from Hillsborough, North Carolina, is set to be the Director of Student Engagement and Recruiting next year and despite not being involved in SGA previously, she has been involved with organizations such as OMA that work closely with SGA.

“I was mostly part of OMA and I felt like they’d been separated for the past fews so I felt like having someone who’s a part of OMA join SGA would help really bridge the gap,” Allen said. “ I felt like this last year the cabinet did a good job doing that and I want to keep that going.”

SGA executive cabinet is set to start working on events for next year and Jones is confident in their abilities to work together as a team.

“I feel very confident in our new team,” Jones said. “The students we hired all fill specific needs within the cabinet and each add unique strengths and perspectives to the team. I am beyond excited to work with this talented group of people and accomplish big things for the student body.”