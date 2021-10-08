ACU to meet Stephen F. Austin and Sam Houston for first conference road series

The Wildcats will hit the road this weekend to face Stephen F. Austin and Sam Houston, facing off against both teams for the first time this season.

“It was so nice being able to see our confidence grow over the span of the homestand,” head coach Casey Wilson said. “It is just about the right time, being three games into the conference.”

The Wildcats have played Stephen F. Austin 11 times over the past eight years. The Lumberjacks hold a winning record against ACU, 5-4-2. The most recent competition between the two being in February of 2021, which ended in a loss for ACU, 0-2.

At this point in the season, SFA has a record of 5-5-1, with a three-game winning streak. One of their wins includes Texas State, a mutual competitor with ACU this season.

A top player for the Lumberjacks includes Mattie Musser, a senior defender from Brenham, who leads the team with three goals and 11 shots, with seven on goal.

“This will be two tough games,” Wilson said. “Both teams are usually very tough to play. It’s just us being able to take our confidence and what we are trying to do and see if we are able to impose our game plan the best way possible.”

ACU will then face Sam Houston, reaching their 10th time playing in a span of nine years. Over the 10 games, the Wildcats have secured a winning record of 6-2-1. The last matchup these teams had was in April of 2021, which ended the Wildcats’ Southland Conference Tournament run.

The Bearkats hold a record this season of 3-7, including games against Rice, Lousiana State University, and Texas A&M.

This season, Landri Townsend, a sophomore forward from Little Elm, leads the Bearkats with two goals and five shots with four on goal.

ACU heads into this series on a two-game winning streak with a record of 4-4-1.

Coming off of a high-scoring game last weekend, the Wildcats are eager to play further into this season’s conference games.

Natalie Jones, a junior midfielder from Lubbock, Chayse Thorne, a freshman defender from Rowlett, Natalie Wodka, a senior defender from Allen, Emily Heidman, a redshirt defender from Rowlett, and Caylen Wright, a junior forward from Joshua, all lead the Wildcats with two goals. Yet, Jones tallies up with 16 shots, with six on goal for the season, leading ACU.

“Our veterans and young players are playing really well,” Wilson said. “When you come in as a freshman, you get in there and get after it. It is nice to have these players making such a big impact so soon.”

The Wildcats take on Stephen F. Austin Friday at 7 p.m. in Nacogdoches and Sam Houston Sunday at 1 p.m. in Huntsville, streaming on ESPN+.