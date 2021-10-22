Galaxy suspended for a year after hazing investigation

Men’s fraternity Galaxy has been placed on a one-year suspension by the Office of Student Life after an administrative investigation concluded a violation of Texas hazing law took place during rushing event.

An email sent out to the student body from Dr. Tamara Long, vice president of enrollment and student life, detailed the terms of the fraternity suspension, which is effective immediately.

“We’ve completed our investigation and given a one-year suspension to the Galaxy fraternity, a disciplinary action reflecting repercussions related to the paintball incident as well as a second more recent event.” Long wrote.

The second incident described in Long’s email may be related to an image of a slain goat circulating among students in recent days. No other details on the second incident have been released at this time.

The suspension comes with requirements for the fraternity to complete to return to campus after the duration of its suspension.

Long wrote that the actions of the fraternity don’t align with ACU’s mission of educating students for Christian service and leadership throughout the world.

“As a university community, we expect the highest standards of love and respect for one another,” Long wrote.

Several Galaxy officers did not respond to requests for interviews.