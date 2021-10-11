Bryley Steinhilber, freshman right side hitter from Kennedale, Tx, passes the ball to the setter. (Photo by Telvee Marvie) Gallery: Volleyball achieves victory against Lamar October 11, 2021 by Telvee Marvie Leave a Comment The indoor volleyball team won against Lamar University in Teague Special Events Center Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats defeated the Lady Cardinals 3-1 which raised their conference standing to 3-1. Red shirt freshman outside hitter from Lanthrup Village, Michigan, Emily Van Dyke saves the ball. (photo by Telvee Marvie) Red shirt freshman setter, Sarah Nading sets the ball. (Photo by Telvee Marvie) Bryley Steinhilber, freshman right side hitter from Kennedale, jumps to hit the ball. (Photo by Telvee Marvie) Madison Lawler, graduate libero from Grapevine, Tx dives to save the ball. (Photo by Telvee Marvie) Erin Treybig, red shirt freshman setter from Schulenburg, Tx and Braden Bossier red shirt freshmen middle blocker from Fairfield, Tx dances during a time out. (Photo by Telvee Marvie) The team celebrates scoring a point. (Photo by Telvee Marvie) Breanna Box, junior middle blocker from Witchita Falls, Tx, prepares to hit the ball. (Photo by Telvee Marvie) Emily Van Dyke, Red shirt freshman outside hitter from Lanthrup Village, gets low to save the ball. (Photo by Telvee Marvie) Madison Rohre, red shirt junior setter from Woodway, Tx, prepares to serve the ball. (Photo by Telvee Marvie) Bryley Steinhilber, freshman right side hitter from Kennedale, Tx, passes the ball to the setter. (Photo by Telvee Marvie) Emily Van Dyke, Red shirt freshman outside hitter from Lanthrup Village, Michigan, prepares to strike the ball. (Photo by Telvee Marvie)
