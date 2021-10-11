Optimist
You are here: Home / Multimedia / Photo Galleries / Gallery: Volleyball achieves victory against Lamar
Bryley Steinhilber, freshman right side hitter from Kennedale, Tx, passes the ball to the setter. (Photo by Telvee Marvie)

Gallery: Volleyball achieves victory against Lamar

by Leave a Comment

The indoor volleyball team won against Lamar University in Teague Special Events Center Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats defeated the Lady Cardinals 3-1 which raised their conference standing to 3-1.

About Telvee Marvie

Leave a Comment:

You are here: Home / Multimedia / Photo Galleries / Gallery: Volleyball achieves victory against Lamar