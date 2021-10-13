ACUPD finds no evidence of racially motivated crime in Galaxy paintball incident

The ACU Police Department on Tuesday concluded a criminal investigation of an incident that took place last month at a Galaxy fraternity rush and have confirmed what police say is a violation of Texas hazing law, referring the case to the university. At the same time, ACUPD reported it found no evidence of a racially motivated criminal act, according to an email sent Tuesday evening by Dr. Phil Schubert, president of the university.

Schubert’s email said ACUPD interviewed multiple individuals about the incident after the video made its way to university administration.

According to the official statement released by ACUPD, the rush during which the event occurred included an approved paintball event between members and prospective members of Galaxy. Current members invited prospective members to shoot them with paintball guns while standing in a line. An additional fraternity member came late to the event and opted in to allow prospective members to shoot him with paintballs, which is when a widely distributed video was taken.

“No individual interviewed, including those struck repeatedly with paintballs, suggested any element of racial violence,” the ACUPD report said. “All individuals interviewed who were struck by paintballs repeatedly confirmed they chose to do so voluntarily.”

Galaxy president Josh Brown and member Brantley Brumley, who is coordinating the club’s new member orientation, declined to comment for this story.

The university will proceed with an administrative investigation into the incident as per the policies in place, specifically the Student Handbook, according to Schubert’s email.

Schubert continued in the email to express thanks to the ACU community for the outpour of love, support, concern and anger at what appeared to be a disturbing act of racism.

“We must continue our unwavering commitment to address racism wherever it exists, promote justice continuously and seek reconciliation wherever division exists,” Schubert said. “Over the coming weeks, we will provide additional information about current efforts and new initiatives designed to support the university’s steadfast commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”