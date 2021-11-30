ACU steps into the tank with new Wildcat Tank event

Earlier this month on Nov. 15, President Phil Schubert released an email to faculty and staff describing ACU’s latest endeavor: Wildcat Tank.

Wildcat Tank is a platform that will allow faculty and staff, either individually or in groups, the opportunity to submit their best ideas for improving ACU. Submitted ideas must pertain to one of the following criteria: reduce expenses, increase revenue, recruit or retain students, or improve the ACU experience for students or employees.

Participants will have until the first week of January to submit their proposals. Once all proposals have been submitted, the Staff Senate will begin a thorough evaluation process of the ideas.

“We don’t want to find ourselves eliminating good ideas by any means,” Evan Steele, Staff Senate Chair-Elect, said. “So, there will be involvement of others, experts in various areas to make sure that every proposal is weighed seriously and considered carefully. And if we’re unsure, we will go back to the individual or team that proposed it to get more information.”

The creators of the top five proposals will have five minutes to present their ideas to a panel of Senior Leadership Team members. These pitches will be recorded and shown at a luncheon where the top three ideas will be announced. The best three ideas will receive a monetary prize of $5,000 for first place, $2,000 for second place and $1,000 for third place.

Since this is the first event of its kind, participation is limited to staff and faculty. How well Wildcat Tank is received will determine whether or not it will become a lasting event or expand its pool of proponents.

However, when approached with the idea of opening Wildcat Tank to students, Steele seemed to support the notion.

“I never ceased to be amazed by what our students come up with. And not just what they go on to do in the future but what they do while they’re here. It’s astounding. I think that would be incredible, and I would love to be a part of that.”

Furthermore, in the email addressed to faculty and staff, Dr. Phil Schubert, president of the university, ended his statement by expressing his views on Wildcat Tank.

“I know that we are a passionate and innovative community, and I am excited to hear your best ideas to make ACU even better,” Schubert said.