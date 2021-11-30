ACU to part ways with head volleyball coach Angela Mooney

Head Coach Angela Mooney advises her players before the final set. (Photo by David Mitchell)

ACU parted ways with head volleyball coach Angela Mooney Monday afternoon via a press release from ACU athletics.

Mooney was named the ninth head volleyball coach in ACU history in 2017. In those past five seasons, her teams have managed a 49-76 record and four conference tournament appearances.

This past season showed similar results to her past seasons with the Wildcats finishing with a 9-15 record, and a first round WAC tournament loss to the Sam Houston Bearkats. The high point of the season came Nov. 4 in three sets to one victory against the then top team in the WAC, Sam Houston.

Per the press release, the search for a replacement will be led by the new vice president of athletics Zack Lassiter.

This will be the tenth volleyball coach the university has hired in recent history.

This is a developing story.