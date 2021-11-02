ACU’s first swim club to start season next semester

Despite the many Division 1 and intramural sports teams on campus, a swim team has never resided amongst their ranks. That is until Aubrie Hutson, a sophomore elementary education major from San Antonio, Texas, and Emily Jackson, a sophomore psychology major from Katy, Texas, decided to start a swim club.

The two had been a part of swim teams in the past and wanted to continue pursuing their passion in college. However, due to a lack of a dedicated swimming program, the two were unable to. That’s when they decided to reach out to the ACU Student Recreation and Wellness Center (SRWC) and begin the process of founding a swim club.

“It was something that I had had an idea for a while,” Hutson, the president of the Swim Club, said. “All last year I wanted to swim because I swam in high school and in swim club.”

Jackson, the vice president of the swim club, would later make note that they wanted to give former high school swimmers the chance to keep swimming on some levels since there is not a varsity or D-1 team for this school, but there are still people that want to do something.

Currently, the swim club is in off-season. However, the season will officially begin on January 10th, at the start of next semester. Until then, practices will continue throughout the remainder of the fall semester. Practices will be held from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm, three to four times a week at the ACU SRWC.

During these meetings, participants will swim various sets created by Hutson in designated lanes. Additionally, both Hutson and Jackson will be swimming alongside members to help correct their technique. Moreover, while anyone who can swim is allowed to join, it’s recommended that members know the four main swim strokes.

On the competitive side, plans for swim meets are currently being decided. “We’re looking into that right now,” Hutson said. “So it’s not official yet that we have designated days. We’re looking into two to three competitions for next semester. But we’re still needing to get into contact with those schools.”

In addition to future competitions, the two made it clear that they wanted to foster more within the ACU campus. They described a desire to teach anyone willing to give swimming a shot. In this way, they could provide a welcoming atmosphere for newcomers and experienced swimmers alike.

“It’s really about building community,” Hutson said. “For sure getting to know different people. We have freshman, sophomore, juniors, seniors, we have a wide range of people that have been interested, and so it’s fun getting to know all of the people who have a similar interest.”

In extending a welcoming invitation to all, the Swim Club will continue to prepare for the start of its first official season come January 10th.