Annual Turkey Throwdown flag football tournament returns

The women of Delta Theta point the Biddies toward the next activity. (Photo by Shelly Womack)

Delta Theta’s annual Turkey Throwdown event returned Tuesday, Nov. 9 after a year off due to COVID-19.

The Turkey Throwdown is an ACU-wide flag football tournament benefiting the West Central Texas Food Bank, Delta Theta’s philanthropy partner. All proceeds from sponsorships and participation fees will go to the food bank just before Thanksgiving to help supply meals to those in need.

Ainsley Kirkland, DT junior representative, said the event is more than just a flag football tournament.

“Turkey Throwdown is a service project, so I’ve tried to keep that orientation in mind,” said Kirkland, junior liberal studies major from Detroit, Michigan. “This isn’t just like a fun get together to play football, we’re doing this for a purpose.”

In addition to flag football, the event will also feature lawn games such as corn hole and spike ball for spectators of the tournament to enjoy.

“I am super excited to see everyone come together,” Kirkland said. “I feel like we haven’t had this big kind of community event yet this year. We had Homecoming, but that’s kind of a lot of different communities celebrating individually, whereas this has the potential to bring everyone together for football and to celebrate Thanksgiving in a way that gives back.”

Abby Teeter, junior science education major from Denton, said she is looking forward to her first Turkey Throwdown as a member of Delta Theta.

“As the student section president, I have a very big passion for sports,” Teeter said. “Just to be able to do sports to support a really amazing organization is super awesome. I’m absolutely honored to do something so fun to support such a great organization.”

Delta Theta will have a table set up in the Campus Center tomorrow and Monday from 11:00-2:00 to register teams for the tournament and to offer more information. Team fee is $5 per person.