Intramural volleyball returns to campus

The intramural volleyball season for men’s and women’s champ, rec and co-ed teams began Monday and will continue until Dec. 2.

All indoor volleyball intramurals are taking place in the Money Student Recreation and Wellness Center, using gyms A, B and C to have simultaneous games.

The mission of intramural sports is to collaborate with students to provide a variety of sports opportunities in a Christ-centered environment that enhances personal development and social interaction on the campus.

Madison Morel, a senior nursing major from Houston, is the Ko Jo Kai intramural director and said about 50 sorority members are signed up to play volleyball, in the rec, co-ed and champ teams.

“My favorite part about intramural volleyball is when a ton of people show up to support and I always have a great time hanging out at the Rec during intramural volleyball season, whether I am playing or watching,” Morel said. “Intramural sports are a fun way to get involved, stay active and have fun. For those who played high school sports, it’s a chance to play again.”

Intramural volleyball last year looked a lot different due to COVID and having to social distance.

“There could only be four players on the court and everyone had to stay within their designated block to play,” Morel said. “Thankfully, this year, intramural volleyball looks the same as it did before the pandemic, and it’s back to normal.”

Destinee Caesar, a senior psychology major from Castle Rock, Colorado, is a player on one of the women’s champ teams, the Phillies.

“I played volleyball in high school, and having intramural volleyball offered here on campus is awesome, and getting to play a few games in college brings me back to those high school days,” Caesar said. “It’s by far my favorite thing to do at ACU.”