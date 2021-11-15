ISA hosts annual Ethnos show, fundraising for International Rescue Committee

International Students’ Association is hosting their annual show Ethnos on Nov. 20 from 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. at the Abilene Convention Center.

General admission is going to be $12 at the door, $8 for students and children and $10 for faculty and staff. Tickets are also being sold online and at the campus center until November 19th.

Everyone from the Abilene community can attend the show.

There will be a schedule of events that take place. At 5 p.m food trucks such as Taquero Mucho Jesus, Big Pappa’s Food Truck and Bo Thai will be offering food. At 6 p.m. doors open, and the show will begin at 7 p.m.

ISA is partnering with the International Rescue Committee by offering $1 off the Ethnos ticket purchase for every donation to IRC. Donations are not limited to money, people can help by providing clothes, toys, food, and much more.

Ethnos is a showcase of international cultures where students create a performance, either dances, songs, or other forms of cultural and artistic expression from countries all over the world. They have the opportunity to represent their culture and other students can join to celebrate those cultures.

Ethnos was created so students could show their cultures and be represented and is a way to bring the community together. Ethnos is an annual ACU tradition and next year will be the 30th Ethnos show.

The mission of ISA is to cultivate a community that would help integrate and support international students to grow at ACU. ISA strives to be a Christ-like community in which students can grow together spiritually, academically and socially. ISA works towards celebrating and raising greater awareness of the international cultures represented through ACU students.

Miranda Ramirez, a senior computer science major from Guatemala, is the president of ISA and says that they have been preparing for the show since May.

“I’m excited to see how everything turns out because this is my last Ethnos so I’m planning on enjoying it and having fun at the Latino Act where I will be performing,” Ramirez said. “Practices and rehearsals can be stressful but the point is also to get to know each other, make new friends and create memories with ISA at ACU.”