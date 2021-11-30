Mayor Anthony Williams named Distinguished Abilenean of 2021

Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams celebrates the Wildcats' performance in the Southland Conference Tournament and honors the men's basketball team before the watch party. (Photo by Riley Fisher)

Mayor Anthony Williams was selected to be the Distinguished Abilenean of the year by the Abilene Association of Realtors.

The award has been around since 1995 and is given to community members who are making an exceptional impact on Abilene through volunteerism in a number of different areas from youth activities to housing issues.

Williams has a long history of volunteerism in Abilene. His resume includes over 20 years of service and servant leadership in various organizations, including a late night basketball program he started.

Williams has been in his current government position since 2017 and was previously on the City Council. He began working as ACU’s chief diversity officer this semester after a 25 year long history of working to help the university.

“Anthony has just been a servant leader,” said Ken Hogan, Abilene Association of Realtors Executive. “He gives unselfishly of his time and talents.”

Williams has lived in Abilene his entire life and has committed his life to making it a better place.

“I love this community and it loves me,” Williams said. “Even though I have held many leadership roles it has been through amazing teams of people here in the community that share a love and appreciation for Abilene that we have been able to accomplish a lot.”

The accomplishment Williams is most proud of as mayor is the improvement in economic development and in increase in high paying jobs.

“Coming from COVID-19, we were steadfast in our commitment to give families opportunities for dignity through better paying jobs,” Williams said.

Williams is not just passionate about improving the Abilene community but also the one that exists at ACU. The goal of his work is not just to make the world a better place, but to do work for God’s Kingdom in heaven.

“I spent 25 years at ACU because I love the Kingdom,” Williams said. “I have had opportunities to work with others using Kingdom principles to identify ways we can love each other better.”