Men’s basketball postpones McMurry matchup and Bahamas trip due to COVID

No home opener on Friday for the Wildcats as COVID-19 protocol forces the Wildcats to postpone the McMurry matchup to Nov. 27 at 6 p.m.

The Wildcats also cancelled their trip to the Baha Mar Nassau Championship next week due to COVID-19 protocol. The Wildcats were scheduled to face Jacksonville State in the first round on Monday at 6:30.

According to acusports.com, fans who purchased tickets for the McMurry matchup will be able to use their tickets for the rescheduled Nov. 27 date against the Warhawks or any other home game this season.

ACU secured an exciting 80-71 overtime win over Sun Belt Conference foe, University of Texas-Arlington Mavericks on Nov. 16 for their first win of the season. Prior to that match up the Wildcats faced Power Five opponents Texas A&M and Utah.

The Wildcats resume play against McMurry on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. for the home opener on ESPN+.