New Sing Song student directors prepare for normal production after COVID-19

Sing Song directors continue to prepare for the 2022 production after a last year’s show being affected by COVID-19.

This year’s student directors, chosen by the Office of Student Productions, are seniors Jackson Scott and Riley Fisher, and juniors Sam Onstead, Eboni Wescott and Caroline McKnight.

Onstead, a junior finance and accounting major from Sugarland, said this position was a dream for him since he was a small child watching the shows.

“My connection with Student Productions started freshman year for me,” Onstead said. “I have been coming to Sing Song since I was six years old and little me always thought that could never be me. It has been a dream of mine and it’s really amazing to see it come to fruition.”

Student directors went through a process of interviews to receive the position and will work closely during the planning and the set up process of Sing Song.

“I think the thing that made me a great candidate for one of the SD positions was my long history with Student Productions,” said Wescott, a junior communication major from Dallas.

Wescott noted the upcoming changes and traditions of Sing Song that will come this season following a year of COVID-19.

“More updates on any differences in Sing Song are coming soon,” Wescott said. “All I can say is that this SD team, Courtney, and all of the great people working with and on Sing Song this year are looking forward to getting back to the foundation and traditions that make ACU such a great school and Alma Mater.”

Sing Song will be April 1-2, 2022 This change was made due to Moody Coliseum being under construction as well as changes with COVID-19.

“After getting to experience homecoming this year and seeing all the Alumni come alive with joy and share so many memories about a sweet ACU tradition,” Wescott said. “I have no doubt that Sing Song will feel the same way.”