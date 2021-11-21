University parts ways with head football coach Adam Dorrel after five seasons

Head Coach Adam Dorrel points at his players during a timeout as they plan the next play. (Photo by Riley Fisher)

Adam Dorrel is out as ACU’s head football coach after a 5-6 2021 football season as announced on a press release that came out Sunday morning.

Dorrel served as the head football coach at ACU for five years with an overall record of 19-32. The most successful year for the Wildcats in Dorrel’s tenure came in 2o18, where the Wildcats finished 6-5. That proved to be the Dorrel’s only season with a winning record, with the team finishing 2-9 in 2017, 5-7 in 2019 and 1-5 in 2020.

The press release included a quote from Dr. Phil Schubert, president of ACU, saying that the university and Dorrel will help the program for the better and that he wishes Dorrel and his family the best.

“As we strive to meet our objectives as a Division I program and a member of the Western Athletic Conference, we believe new leadership will benefit our football program and our university,” Schubert said. “I want to thank Adam for his service and dedication to Abilene Christian. We wish him and his family the very best in their future endeavors.”

Now the university will begin a nationwide search to find Dorrel’s replacement. The search will be led by ACU’s new vice president for athletics, Zack Lassiter, who officially begins his tenure in Abilene on Dec. 1.

This is a developing story.