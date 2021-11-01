Wildcats fail to contain the Lumberjacks’ dynamic offense

ACU lost the first game of its current two-game road trip, 41-27, Saturday afternoon against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The first quarter began with long and slow offensive drives from both teams. The only points on the board heading midway into the 2nd quarter were two field goals from ACU and only one for SFA.

SFA was the first team to reach the end zone in the first half, which allowed them to turn the tide of this game with two-straight touchdowns and a field goal that gave them a 20-6 lead heading into halftime. Leading the offense was senior quarterback from North Richland Hills, Trae Self, who threw for five career-high touchdowns for 346 yards on an 82 percent completion percentage.

Self’s historic night showcased the Lumberjack’s ability to have multiple scoring playmakers out there on the field for him to utilize. SFA wide receivers, Xavier Gipson, the junior from Dallas, and Darryle Simmons, a junior from Philadelphia, PA, led their team with receptions and touchdowns with two apiece.

ACU later proved that they were able to hang with SFA throughout the game by scoring 21 total points in the second half. All three touchdowns were created by redshirt sophomore starting quarterback from Belton, Peyton Mansell, who threw 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions for 215 yards.

Junior receiver from Sweetwater, Kobe Clark, had another night of leading the receiver core with seven receptions for one touchdown on 104 reception yards. Redshirt sophomore receiver from Bedford Heights, Ohio, Davion Johnson, also made noise offensively with two touchdowns for 24 yards.

Despite the Wildcats’ offense trying to scratch and claw late in the game, their defense allowed 568 total yards to the Lumberjacks, costing them greatly in Saturday afternoon’s contest. SFA capitalized on ACU’s defensive mistakes, by closing the game out with 41 points to give the Wildcats their third loss in WAC/ASUN Challenge play, and their fourth loss overall on the season.

ACU’s next matchup will be against Jacksonville State on the road in Jacksonville, Alabama at Burgess-Snow Field on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. The game will be streaming live on ESPN+.

Head coach Adam Dorrel and players were not available for interview after the matchup versus SFA.