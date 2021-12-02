Gallery: Men’s basketball crushes Crusaders in third home win

The men’s basketball team defeated the University of Dallas Crusaders 108-65 in Teague Special Events Center on Wednesday evening. The Wildcats now stand 4-2 overall as they prepare to face the University of the Incarnate Word on Saturday.
Freshman guard Ja’Sean Jackson searches for a teammate to pass the ball to. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Ja’Sean Jackson, freshman guard, dribbles the ball toward the net. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Senior guard Mahki Morris leaps over Dallas guard Letrell Toussaint to shoot the ball. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Junior forward Furaha Cadeaux de Dieu jumps to shoot the ball. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Redshirt senior guard Tobias Cameron prepares for a layup. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Junior guard Stevie Smith swings on the goal after dunking the ball. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Junior forward Yuot Gai shoots a free throw. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Sophomore guard Logan McLaughlin dashes around his opponent. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Senior guard Coryon Mason pushes his opponent away. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Damien Daniels, senior guard, rises above his opponents to shoot a layup. (Photo by Meghan Long)
