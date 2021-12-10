Mail room moving to 1694 Campus Court

The mailroom is moving from the Campus Center to 1694 Campus Court, where Maslow’s coffee shop used to be located. The mailroom will be closed Dec. 17 to move and the new location will open Dec. 20 at 8 A.M.

Starting Dec. 20, all incoming mail and shipments via UPS, FedEx, USPS and others will be delivered to the new location. Packages and mail should be addressed to 1694 Campus Court along with students’ ACU mailbox number and Abilene, TX 79699.

The space the mailroom currently occupies will be turned into the diversity office, and Einstein Bagels will be getting some extra space, as well.

Along with the change in location, the mailroom post office times are now being permanently extended. Rather than closing at 5 P.M., mail services will now be open from 8:00 A.M. to 5:30 P.M., in order to accommodate the longer walk some students will have to take to get their mail and students who get out of class in the later afternoon.

Holly Perry, manager of the university’s mail services, expects there will be a bit of a transition period as many student’s packages will have to be moved across the street if they are not picked up before the Christmas break begins.

“We are hoping all students will come and get their stuff before break, so we won’t have to move so many things,” Perry said. “We are going to make sure nobody’s packages get lost or broken, and facilities will be helping us with the move.”

CopyCat will also be moving from the library to the same location as the mailroom in the old Maslow’s building. Copy and mail services will now be a combined service offered at the new Campus Court location.