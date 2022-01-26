Carry the Love tour coming to campus

A missionary group called the Circuit Riders is coming to campus Feb. 3 to put on a giant worship service called Carry the Love.

The Carry the Love event will take place 7 p.m. on Feb. 3 at Chapel on the Hill. While the group has appeared in Abilene before, this will be its first time on campus.

The group was invited by two students, Jessica Romero, graduate social work major from Brownwood, and Marley Culp, senior accounting major from Cyprus. According to its website, Circuit Riders is a grassroots movement and community focused on “saving the lost, reviving the saved and training them all.”

The group hosts several different events across the country, including training events for young people interested in ministry and worship services like Carry the Love. The events are specifically designed for college students, by college students. Culp and Romero signed ACU up as a possible event location and were told they had been chosen in September.

“Every spring they drive around the U.S. and put on huge worship events,” Culp said. “They need connections on campus to find a venue and reserve it, and put out flyers – that’s me and Jess’s job.”

They connected with each other at one of the events and have been working together to get the word out this semester in hopes of a large turnout at the event. However, Culp said the emphasis is more on the experience than the number of people.

“There is an awesome preaching of the gospel, there’s worship, and as you’re praying they will walk around and pray with different people,” Culp said.

As of now, masks are not required at the event, but depending on COVID cases, that is subject to change.

Students will receive 40 chapel points for attending the event and should expect a concert atmosphere with the added expectation to hear the gospel in a new and different way.

“They helped me step out of my comfort zone, and step out in boldness for Jesus,” Romero said.

While the event will take place on campus, anyone is allowed to come and experience the Carry the Love Event. The event has open doors to all who want to come.