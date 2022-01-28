Textbook delays, what to expect and why

As classes began this semester students were met with yet another repercussion of COVID-19 here on campus, a shortage of textbooks.

Many classes require at least one material in order to properly understand the contents of what the professor is teaching. However, with students now waiting multiple weeks for supplies, many of them are wondering if they will be able to catch up.

“I have three psychology textbooks on backorder right now. If I do not get them soon, my grades will definitely see the impact.” Braeden Roberson, a sophomore psychology major from Abilene said.

The ACU Bookstore is not to blame when it comes to the lack of textbooks. While it may seem monotonous and overused at this point, the impacts of the coronavirus are the ones to be at fault for yet another issue.

When textbooks are printed, there are multiple different markets and steps along the way such as printing the books in Asia but then shipping them to the United States. According to the NY Times, in Asia there are worker shortages at the printing presses and factories that produce these books driving up prices. There is also a shipping container shortage right now leaving publishers without a means to get the books to the US whenever they are finally printed without paying upwards of 100 times the regular price.

With the foreseeable increase in prices for textbooks matched with the weeks of backlog, some students are turning to a more accessible eBook option.

“Why would I choose to spend more money on books and then wait on them? Just buy the online version,” Brian Lester, a junior music major from Abilene said.

The ACU Bookstore relies on receiving their textbooks mainly from the Barnes and Noble Education subsidiary, Barnes and Noble College Booksellers. After attempting to reach out to BNC regarding the lack of available supplies and expected wait times, there has been no response.