Gallery: BSU puts on AFRAM Fest to wrap up Black History Month February 27, 2022 by Rebecca Dowell Leave a Comment BSU invited the Abilene community to come together to help out small business and support various performers as a way to wrap up the end of Black History month. Students shop around the business fair for clothing and jewelry at the BSU event. (Photo by Becca Dowell) A member of the Abilene community purchases jewelry from a small business. (Photo by Becca Dowell) Small business venders greet customers. (Photo by Becca Dowell) Families from the Abilene community bring their kids to take part in the BSU business fair and performances. (Photo by Becca Dowell) Small businesses from both ACU and the Abilene community come together to sell their merchandise. (Photo by Becca Dowell) Two students listen to a small business owner who promotes books about powerful black male and female leaders. (Photo by Becca Dowell) Jewelry and clothing are a popular purchase at the business fair. (Photo by Becca Dowell) Dr. April Bee does the opening for the line of performances at the BSU event. (Photo by Becca Dowell) Rachel Riley introduces the BSU member liaison, Dj Hewitt who speaks about his role in BSU. (Photo by Becca Dowell) The Angelic Praise group preforms a dance that they express to be their form of worship. (Photo by Becca Dowell) Girls of Angelic Praise preform to a worship song. (Photo by Becca Dowell)
