Optimist
You are here: Home / Multimedia / Photo Galleries / Gallery: BSU puts on AFRAM Fest to wrap up Black History Month

Gallery: BSU puts on AFRAM Fest to wrap up Black History Month

by Leave a Comment

BSU invited the Abilene community to come together to help out small business and support various performers as a way to wrap up the end of Black History month.

 

About Rebecca Dowell

Leave a Comment:

You are here: Home / Multimedia / Photo Galleries / Gallery: BSU puts on AFRAM Fest to wrap up Black History Month