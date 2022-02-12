Gallery: SGA ends Sadie Hawkins week with skate night

The Student Government Association ended its revamped Sadie Hawkins Week with a skate night at The Skatin’ Place on Friday. Attendees roller skated, listened to music and played games with their dates.
Malcolm Craft, freshman vocal performance from College Station, enjoys music as he skates.
Nathan Keyword, freshman Bible and ministry major from Houston, skates around a corner. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Jackson Suss, junior financial management from Weatherford, and Allison Dale, senior education major from Willow Park, have a conversation as they skate around the rink. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Brock Powell, freshman information systems from Brentwood, Tennessee, skates with his date. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Students wait in line for rollerblades. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Kofi Forson, junior political science major from Little Elm, speeds past his friends. (Photo by Meghan Long)
A student teaches her friend how to skate. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Jake Wewe, sophomore engineering major from Austin, looks for his friends as he skates around a corner. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Ashlyn Murrah, freshman management Boerne, skates with a friend. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Friends enjoy each other’s company as they rollerskate. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Friends put their skates on before heading out on the rink. (Photo by Meghan Long)
