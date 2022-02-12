Optimist
Gallery: SGA ends Sadie Hawkins week with skate night

The Student Government Association ended its revamped Sadie Hawkins Week with a skate night at The Skatin’ Place on Friday. Attendees roller skated, listened to music and played games with their dates.

