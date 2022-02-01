SGA holds annual Green Week

The Student Government Association (SGA) held their annual Green Week last week. Green Week is a week for students to focus on living more sustainably with multiple events during the week.

The two biggest events planned for the week were the Book and Clothing Swap on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at Front Porch Coffee and the park clean-up on Saturday, Jan. 29. The week also included events during which SGA gave away free plants in the campus center as well as a day to take the Global Footprint Quiz.

“By encouraging students to recognize their own carbon footprint, sustainability habits, and green campus initiatives, SGA is making a long term impact on the lives of both the students and those around them because of their awareness and efforts to be more sustainable,” Bekah Jones, SGA Student Body President, said.

SGA Press Secretary Lindsey May and her sustainability committee planned Green Week this year. The goal of this week is to educate ACU students and to make them more aware of their ecological footprint. This year’s Green Week is specifically focused on reusing and repurposing clothing.

“The tips we provide, events we host, and giveaways we promote encourage students to make more sustainable choices,” May said.

Green Week is a good mix of learning about living sustainably and incentives. Many of the activities have rewards for the first group of students that show up. The park clean-up also invites students to discover ways to bring sustainability to the city of Abilene.

“We go to parks around Abilene and pick up trash, provide breakfast, and a free tote bag,” May said. “It’s a good way for students to come together and earn service hours, while making our parks safe and clean.”

The park clean-up promotes community between students and the city of Abilene. The clean-up helps students participate in their community by helping to make parks cleaner and safer for all to use. Going out in the city allows students to see first-hand how living green affects more than just them.

“It is bringing together students to serve the community and promote sustainability,” Jones said.