Shinnery Review open for submissions

The Shinnery Literature Review has reopened for ACU student submissions for its twenty-ninth year of publication. This is a peer-reviewed, student-led literary magazine where students submit work and hope to have it published.

Submissions include artwork, poetry, short stories, fiction, non-fiction and photography.

“The name ‘Shinnery’ comes from the Shinnery oak and dense growths of small trees that are native to this area,” Dr. Shelly Sanders, professor and advisor of The Shinnery Review said. “Students from all majors are welcome to serve on the editorial board. It is a great opportunity for students to both get first-hand experience in learning editing and publishing skills, as well as giving opportunities for publishing creative work.”

The staff of the magazine will select the best pieces to publish in The Shinnery Review. The deadline to submit will be March 13, 2022. Students can send their work to the magazine at theshinnereyreview@gmail.com.

“One of my favorite aspects of The Shinnery is that we receive submissions from a variety of students from all disciplines on campus,” Michaella Roach, editor-in-chief of the Shinnery Literature Review said. “This creates a diverse selection of work with each publication that is truly reflective of the student body.”

There are incentives for those who choose to submit their work including being published in the magazine.

“If they are going to graduate school or if they are trying to find a place of employment, it looks great on their resume to say they have been published by a peer-reviewed student literary publication,” Dr. Steven Moore, professor of language and literature said.

Other similar events will take place by the board throughout the year. Their chapel will take place every Thursday at 11 a.m. in the CORE classroom and all are welcome to attend. These meetings provide more information about the magazine and about joining the editorial team. In addition, the Shinnery Review also hosts an annual poetry slam.