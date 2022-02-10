Student Life requires service in our communities through Greek Life

After a change made this semester, members of Greek Life organizations are now required to receive a minimum of 5 service hours per member.

Outside of changing the name from philanthropy to a service project, Sororities and Fraternities are also required to collect donations during an event such as a social or formal. These goods can be anything from canned goods to socks depending on the organization.

Robin McPherson, senior coordinator of fraternities and sororities, said that the goal of this change is to bring more community awareness and create a motivation to give back.

“Last semester, we had group hours, one group could come in and get their five hours however, the other remembers of the group wouldn’t ever go in,” McPherson said. “This semester, each individual member are required to earn five hours”

One detail of this change is that each club will be required to have a set officer who controls the hours and is required to have a meeting with McPherson. No two sororities or fraternities can have the same nonprofit.

“I hope that people who live in Abilene will see ACU as a giving place, not only see us as an educational institution but to help students develop a habit of servanthood,” McPherson said.

Members will log their hours with their service officer and the service officer will meet with the nonprofit weekly to make sure they are on the same basis.

Sarina Smith, president of Tri Kappa Gamma, said she thinks the change is positive and needed.

“A significant part of being in a sorority is the philanthropic aspect that Greek Life brings,” Smith said. “However, ACU was definitely lacking in that regard as Greek Life surprisingly had next to no involvement with the Abilene community. More specifically, the hourly change that members must obtain in working with their service project is understandable.”