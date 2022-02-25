Theatre department presents “The Light in the Piazza”

ACU Department Theatre’s winter production for the ’21-’22 season, is “The Light in the Piazza”. The musical will take place Feb. 17-19, 25, and 26 and standard tickets are priced at $25.

Dr. Adam Hester is the director of the production as well as a former theater professor. Hester said this production was timed well being put on close to Valentine’s day.

“I think it’s a perfect Valentine’s production to do and I think it would be a beautiful thing for people to bring their loved ones to,” said Hester.

The story revolves around Clara, a young adult who suffered a head injury as a child and her mother as the two spend the summer together in the romantic city. Throughout their time in Florence, Clara begins to fall in love with Fabrizio, a young Italian that she meets on their trip, and her mother doesn’t approve of the relationship. Throughout the rest of the play, Margaret has to reconsider both Clara’s future with her disability as well as her hopes and regrets.

“This show is truthful. It shows the difficult, ugly, and beautiful parts of love; So often when we see romances you always get your happy and sometimes unrealistic ending,” said Kaycee Humphrey, junior from Amarillo. “This show is life-giving. You will laugh, cry, and leave feeling changed with a new perspective and I think that is what makes this show so significant,” said Humphrey.

Alongside Hester and Humphrey, Emilie Reed, junior theatre major from Salem, Oregan, said this show is incredibly heartwarming and one people don’t want to miss.

“I honestly think that this show is perfect for ACU Theater,” Reed said. “With the wonderful Adam Hester directing, Dr. Chris Hollingsworth leading us in the music and Italian, Marc Sanders conducting our small band, and David Utley designing the set, we have so nicely been set up for a beautiful and heartfelt production that you definitely won’t want to miss.”

The spring comedy production, Bus Stop, will take place April 7-9 and 22-23.

To purchase your tickets, call the box office during office hours at 325-674-2787 or order online at www.acu.edu/theatre.