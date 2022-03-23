Campus Store hosts annual graduation fair

(Photo by Sydney Varner) Students move between classes and the campus center during the school day.

The Campus Store hosted a senior fair March 9-10 at the main level of the Campus Store to help prepare outgoing students to gather all their required goods for graduation.

This senior fair included items ranging from caps, gowns and graduation rings to frames for students’ diplomas.

Beyond these items, the event supplied outgoing Wildcats with professional tools and planning for their post-ACU life.

Scott Harsh, manager of the Campus Store, said it provides a variety of opportunities for outgoing students.

“For upcoming graduates who are going to be graduating in May, we just bring everything together so they can get their cap and gowns, diploma frames, announcements and rings” Harsh said. “ACU online is here to give them some options as far as graduate schools…We just try to bring everything together for them in one location and just make it quick and easy.”

The graduation fair has become a staple event at the end of the year, with many outgoing seniors utilizing it to lock down all the graduation essentials.

The registrar’s office plays a significant role in coordinating emails to be sent out to students, allowing students to order online beforehand, as well as networking with other groups at the graduation fair.

Kelly Copeland, merchandise director for the ACU Campus Store, said that getting to help students get ready for graduation can have a tangible impact on how students’ last semester goes.

“I think it’s really important to do this because seniors are finishing up final projects, internships and everything else,” Copeland said. “We try to make it as simple as possible for them.”