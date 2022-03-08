Inland Ocean Coalition pop-up event returns to campus

Lots of succulents facing the 30 degree weather at the pop up shop outside of Record Guys(Photo by Meda Bow)

The Inland Ocean Coalition will have their second pop-up event on campus on April 9.

IOC was brought to ACU last semester by chapter lead Blakely Eller, a junior wildlife biology major from Abilene.

“It is an organization that helps on-land communities connect with the ocean and find different ways to impact it,” Eller said. “I knew I always wanted to bring a new club to ACU. I did their ambassador training program and it was something I found interesting.”

The vision of IOC is for individuals and communities to take an active role in improving the impacts and relationships between the inland, coasts, and ocean. Founded in Colorado in 2009, the IOC creates a place for a wider community of ocean advocates to come together and make a difference.

The first pop-up occurred last semester in October and included small businesses throughout the city with different crafts, clothes, and activities. This semester’s pop-up will include ocean-focused and student-run businesses to support and will help benefit small businesses and raise awareness for other clubs on campus.

The funds from the pop-up will go to the IOC ACU chapter and the national chapter in Colorado. With minimized funding from SGA, it will support the IOC to function through the semester.

Treasurer Megan Lovejoy, a junior interior design major from Floresville, discusses the importance of the pop-up to IOC.

“The goal is to do this every semester,” Lovejoy said. “It is fulfilling our mission of being stewards of the Earth. It helps the environment by purchasing small instead of from corporate companies that do not care about their carbon admissions or plastic waste.”

Students can also show their support and get involved by attending the monthly chapels or the clean up on Earth Day at lake Kirby. The IOC plans to have more events in the future.

The time of the pop-up is still to be determined. To find updates on the pop-up and other future events, visit the IOC Instagram @ioc_acu_chapter.