African Student Association hosts market, brings pieces of home to campus

The African Student Association Market sells items from Africa to show students what African Culture looks like in the Campus Center on Mondays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

They have many items to choose from including as bracelets, necklaces, waist beads and pins. They recently received new merchandise such as lanyards, masks and scrunchies. Products currently range from two to ten dollars and all proceeds go to funding events for ASA.

Hermi Aregay, a sophomore social work major from Dallas, loves to explain to customers where each product is from and educate those about different African Countries. Some of the countries they have products from are Senegal and Rwanda.

“It’s important because I feel like people need to be educated on different cultural matters and cultural backgrounds,” Aregay, events coordinator for ASA said.

The African Student Association uses this market to bring cultural awareness, diversity and a taste of Africa.

All products are made in Africa and are shipped to Abilene. On occasion, Mada Samb’s, president of the African Student Association, mother will travel to different African countries and brings back merchandise. They also have students who are from Africa who travel back and forth that will bring something from their home to add to the market.

“The way this helps students is they get a chance to not only get stuff from different African countries but also have the opportunity to buy something that is a piece of home,” said Mada Samb, a senior accounting major from Senegal.

They take payments through Venmo, Cash App and cash. They are currently working on getting a PayPal account as well. Students can also purchase items outside of Market hours by messaging the ASA Instagram page and have items delivered. To know more about ASA Market, you can go to their Instagram to see new products and ASA events.