Coca-Cola to replace Pepsi products on campus

As of Monday, May 2, ACU will be starting the switch of all beverage products from Pepsi to Coca-Cola products.

This change stems from the former five-year contract with Pepsi being up for negotiation. Kevin Campbell, senior vice president of operations, said with students’ input and corresponding financial benefits, the decision was a no-brainer.

“When we put the survey out to the students, Coke was the clear winner,” Campbell said. “Historically, Pepsi has offered a stronger financial offer for the institution but this year Coke evened the playing field. We were also able to negotiate the ability to still have Dr.Pepper on campus and those were the main things that prompted the change.”

Students, faculty and staff were sent a survey to voice their opinion on their beverage product preferences in late January. Responses varied but the majority voted to get rid of the current Pepsi products, showing love for Coca-Cola.

“Pepsi was good for the first month but now I am ready for some Coke Products. I have learned to appreciate Coke so much since ACU has been a Pepsi school,” Gaby Montes, sophomore nutrition major from Santa Fe, New Mexico said.

While the majority is satisfied with the new change, some students do not support the switch.

“This decision upsets me a lot because I love Pepsi and I do not think that Coke compares,” Kamryn Boriack, freshman advertisement and public relations major from San Antonio, said. “I feel like ACU is taking away my pride and joy when I go to the Bean.”

Although the main dispute is between the two brands, many students appreciate that Dr. Pepper is able to remain on campus.

“I am happy Dr. Pepper is staying because I drink it all the time,” Meghan Brummell said, sophomore communication disorders major from Frisco.

Coca-Cola products include Sprite, Fuze, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade, and Barqs Root Beer.

Students can expect to start seeing their favorite Coca-Cola products in all beverage providers located in the Campus Center and all of campus will be supplying Coca-Cola beverage choices at full capacity by the fall semester of 2022.