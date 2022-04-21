Holman-Mansell throws complete game in first Power Five win

The Wildcats gained their first Power Five win in the Farler era, defeating Texas Tech in their recent matchup, 7-2.

The last time the Wildcats and Red Raiders met was a two-game series in 2021 that resulted in two losses for ACU. Texas Tech held a history record of 3-7 over the Wildcats before this matchup. This gave the Wildcats their 20th win for the first time since 2018.

“I thought that we came out and competed really well as a team,” head coach Abigail Farler said. “We had a lot of energy and I think the girls played all aspects of softball like we’ve been training to play and it all came together.”

Graduate pitcher Sidney Holman-Mansell threw a complete-game three-hitter for the first time this season, giving her a twelfth win. This gave Holman-Mansell her fourteenth complete game of her career, being her first at ACU.

Holman-Mansell only allowed two unearned runs on three hits in the first inning. She gained the Wildcats four strikeouts and three walks against 27 batters. Her ERA stands at a 3.03 with six more games to go in the season.

“I thought she did an exceptional job,” Farler said. “she actually got first hits the first two batters of the game so considering she got a three-hitter meant that she shut down the rest of the hitters for the rest of the game after the first inning. I think she was pretty remarkable.”

The Wildcats held the Red Raider’s strikeout leader, freshman pitcher Erna Carlin , to two innings, after pushing six runs on her. ACU’s offense pushed Carlin’s ERA from 4.37 to 4.70, giving her her fifth loss after gaining a win against Iowa State.

Texas Tech came into Abilene with the goal of gaining their fourth straight win over ACU. The Red Raiders hit a sacrifice fly out to right field and by a throwing error, two runs were scored, putting Texas Tech in the lead. Yet ACU was determined to hold their home turf. Freshman catcher Miranda Lista hit a two-run home run to tie the game.

“When we answered back quickly in the first inning, I think it held us in the game mentally,” Farler said. “So that way the defense knew that they needed to step up the rest of the game. Then for the offense, the girls really played well off of each other and passed the bat and really rallied together.”

The score held tied until the third inning when sophomore catcher Sydney Kaiser singled up the middle, sending a run home. At the next at-bat, sophomore infielder Miranda Davila sent a single to left field and by a throwing error, was able to advance to third base, sending three runs home. Freshman infielder Logan Gaspar came up to bat hitting an RBI single down the left-field line, bringing the final score to 7-2.

The Wildcats stay home for their last home series against Sam Houston for a Friday doubleheader at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday at 12 p.m. at Poly Wells Field.