ISA Spring Escape transitions new officers into positions

The International Student Association held its annual Spring Escape event Saturday, March 26.

ISA Spring Escape allows students to enjoy a fun weekend filled with various summer-camp-like activities.

“During this semester, it can be very stressful for students, especially with Sing Song,” Ramirez, a senior computer science major from Guatemala, said. “Spring Escape is an escape from the semester, we wanted to give them a space where they can relax and not think about their work.”

This year the event took place at the Refugee Ranch on Buffalo Gap, Abilene.

This all-day event was open to students and alumni and topped out at around 50 attendees.

Miranda Ramirez, current ISA President, puts on this event as a way to integrate ISA members and non-members.

“ISA always wants to do events where people can get together and enjoy having a good time with friends,” said Ramirez, a senior computer science major from Guatemala. “My favorite is the obstacle game because it allows for team building and collaboration with one another.”

Spring Escape had a dual purpose, as it aligned with officer elections for ISA. Newly elected officers can transition within this event, strengthening their leadership skills and learning how events function.

Claudia Penta, a Junior music major from Peru, will be the ISA president for the 2022-2023 school year.

“The current officer team handled most of it, and we were there for support,” Penta said.