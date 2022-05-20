Optimist
Graduates join in singing "Oh, Dear Christian College." (Photo by Meghan Long)

Gallery: Spring commencement honors 2021-22 graduates

Spring graduates were honored in the second year of outdoor ceremonies on May 6, 7 at Wildcat Stadium. Graduate and undergraduate students were presented with diplomas and awards from Dr. Phil Schubert and other university administrators.

