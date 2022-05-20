Gallery: Spring commencement honors 2021-22 graduates

Spring graduates were honored in the second year of outdoor ceremonies on May 6, 7 at Wildcat Stadium. Graduate and undergraduate students were presented with diplomas and awards from Dr. Phil Schubert and other university administrators.
Dr. Phil Schubert, University President, speaks to the crowd. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Royce Clough, senior global studies major from Sanger, recieves his diploma. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Craig Fisher, Associate Vice President for Alumni and Advancement, passes out cards to graduates. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Branden Combs, senior mathemathics teaching major from Grapevine, accepts his diploma. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Caleb Crisp, senior art major from Abilene, shakes the hand of Dr. Greg Straughn, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Jaden McGrew, senior liberal arts major from Corinth, exits the stage. (Photo by Meghan Long)
A graduate has a stole placed around his neck. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Dr. Steven Moore, Professor of the Department of Language and Literature, bows his head in prayer. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Cecily Powell, senior english major from Brentwood, Tennessee, thanks Dr. Phil Schubert, president of the university. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Duncan Welborn, senior bible and ministry major from Thibodaux, Louisiana, walks across the stage. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Dr. Greg Straughn, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, begins the ceremony. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Allie Jones, senior advertising and public relations major from Rule, walks off the stage. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Heather Johnson, senior communication major from Claude, shows off a Wildcat sign. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Attendees cheer for a graduate. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Graduates enter Wildcat Stadium. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Tobias Cameron, senior communication major from Queensland, Australia, walks yp his seat. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Victoria Garcia, senior liberal studies major from Abliene, waves to her family. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Dr. Jon Camp, Associate Dean of the Department of Communication and Sociology, leads “To God Be The Glory.” (Photo by Meghan Long)
Ashley Lang, senior graphic design and advertising major from Aubrey, listens to the speaker. (Photo by Meghan Long)
