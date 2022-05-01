Gallery: Track hosts home meet and celebrates its seniors

The Wildcat track and field teams hosted a meet Thursday in Elmer Gray Stadium. Several competition athletes set personal records and the Department of Athletics honored competing seniors during the meet.
Junior Gabe Laskey finishes a race strongly. (Photo by Taelyn Williams)
Jessica Campbell jumps over a hurdle. (Photo by Taelyn Williams)
Junior hurdler Jeremey King prepares to compete. (Photo by Taelyn Williams)
Freshman Tessa Holderman runs to the finish line. (Photo by Taelyn Williams)
Sophomore sprinter Jack Marshall runs past his opponents. (Photo by Taelyn Williams)
Graduate sprinter Taylor Tolen takes off to start her event. (Photo by Taelyn Williams)
Junior D’anna Smith finishes in first place for her team’s 100 meter relay.(Photo by Taelyn Williams)
Freshman Garrison Shindler paces himself as he rounds the corner of the track. (Photo by Taelyn Williams)
Sophomore jumper William Harris wins the 100 meter dash. (Photo by Taelyn Williams)
Graduate Megan Kirby runs the 100 meter dash (Photo by Taelyn Williams)
