Gallery: Wildcat Week introduces Silent Disco to event line-up

New Wildcats concluded Friday night of Wildcat Week with a Silent Disco in Hunter Welcome Center. Students were able to dance, sing and listen to their favorite songs on three different channels during the campus-favorite event.
Makeda Marquardt, freshman marketing major from Abilene, dances to the “Cupid Shuffle.” (Photo by Meghan Long)
Ashton Taylor, freshman theatre major from Las Cruces, New Mexico, waves his arms around. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Hampton Williams, freshman biology major from Salina, Kansas, dances to music by ABBA. (Photo by Meghan Long)
A group of friend sing together. (Photo by Meghan Long)
A new Wildcat excitedly belts along with the music on the blue channel. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Carly Coleman, freshman music major from Mansfield, jumps with her friends. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Jasmine Walker, sophomore nursing major from Plano, sings from the stage. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Freshmen lift one of their classmates while she crowd surfs. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Tamil Kayode-adele, freshman criminal justice major from Midland, sings along to the music. (Photo by Meghan Long)
New Wildcats start a conga line. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Ashland Reyes, freshman music education major from Belton, dances with her friends. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Abby Young, senior advertising and public relations major from Skippack, Pennsylvania, controls each station’s music. (Photo by Meghan Long)
