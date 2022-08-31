Optimist
Attendees jump to the music. (Photo by Meghan Long)

Gallery: Wildcat Week introduces Silent Disco to event line-up

New Wildcats concluded Friday night of Wildcat Week with a Silent Disco in Hunter Welcome Center. Students were able to dance, sing and listen to their favorite songs on three different channels during the campus-favorite event.

