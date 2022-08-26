Study Abroad to send students for fall semester

Students are being sent off on Wednesday for their semester-long study abroad destinations.

35 students studying abroad this semester and had a choice between three programs in Montevideo, Uruguay; Leipzig, Germany; and Oxford, England. Of the three, 24 students will go to Oxford, six to Montevideo and five to Leipzig. These programs allow students to live in different places and experience different cultures for an entire semester while also getting university class credits.

ACU is constantly improving these programs to give students the best experience. These changes are based on feedback they received from previous students.

“We have gotten a lot better at communicating with the students,” said Anna Johnston, student study abroad ambassador and junior management and marketing major from Waco.

The Study Abroad office has also started to reach out to students to improve the scheduling and experiences during the trips by adapting classes and other aspects of the trips to give students the opportunity to go out and explore.

These programs are also changing as COVID restrictions continue to loosen. The restrictions depend on what each country has in place for people traveling.

“You don’t have to be tested before entering [Uruguay],” said Mya Parker, program assistant for Montevideo.

As ACU is making initiatives to improve programs for students. One of the most recent ways has been through the purchase and renovation of a house in Oxford for students and faculty to live in as they study abroad. The first residents moved into the facility in fall of 2021 after more than 30 years of students staying in leased facilities. This house accommodates 26 students and faculty with eight bedrooms, six bathrooms, two kitchens, five reception rooms, a studio and an outside deck and backyard.

Study abroad students will be sent off with a goodbye in the Hunter Welcome Center at 1:30 p.m. on Wed. Aug. 31. This sendoff will include time to say words of encouragement to students who will leave and a group prayer before they depart.

The Study Abroad office will also be hosting an annual application day party for students that are interested in studying abroad in future semesters. This event will give information about different programs and will offer advice and guidance in the application process. This will take place in September, but the official date has not been set.