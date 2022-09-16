2022-2023 men’s basketball schedule finally complete

ACU’s schedule is now complete ahead of the 2022-2023 season.

Men’s basketball has 12 non-conference games before starting Western Athletic Conference play at Stephen F. Austin on Dec. 29. Five of the 12 non-conference matchups will be in the newly renovated Moody Coliseum. Second year head coach Brette Tanner’s team will play in Moody 14 times throughout the entire season.

“We were once again able to put together a competitive and exciting schedule for our fans,” Tanner said. “We are excited to open at home this year in our new facility and for the challenges that both our conference and non-conference games will bring. This is an excellent group of young men and we can’t wait to compete in front of our students, faculty, staff, and Abilene community on a nightly basis.”

Non-conference schedule

Nov. 7 vs Jackson St at 7 p.m.

Nov. 11 at Texas A&M TBD

Nov. 15 vs McMurry at 7 p.m.

Nov. 21-23 at Vegas Four Wright State at 6:30 p.m. on the 21st Weber State at 6:30 p.m. on the 22nd UC Riverside at 5:30 p.m. on the 23rd

Nov. 27 at Northern Arizona at 2 p.m.

Nov. 30 vs Arlington Baptist at 7 p.m.

Dec. 6 at Kansas St TBD

Dec. 10 vs Texas A&M Commerce at 2 p.m.

Dec. 17 at CSU Bakersfield TBD

Dec. 21 vs HPU at 6 p.m.

WAC Schedule

Dec 29 at Stephen F. Austin TBD

Dec. 31 vs Tarleton at 3 p.m.

Jan. 7 vs Southern Utah at 6 p.m.

Jan. 11 at UTRGV TBD

Jan. 14 at Tarleton TBD

Jan. 18 at Utah Valley TBD

Jan. 21 vs UT-Arlington at 6 p.m.

Jan. 26 vs Grand Canyon at 7 p.m.

Jan. 28 vs Utah Tech at 6 p.m.

Feb. 1 at Seattle TBD

Feb. 4 at California Baptist TBD

Feb. 11 vs Sam Houston at 6 p.m.

Feb. 15 at New Mexico State TBD

Feb. 17 at Grand Canyon TBD

Feb. 22 vs Stephen F. Austin at 7 p.m.

Feb. 25 vs Utah Valley at 6 p.m.

Mar. 1 vs New Mexico State at 7 p.m.

Mar. 3 at Sam Houston TBD

Away games at Kansas State and Texas A&M are the marquee matchups for Tanner’s team this year. The home opener against Jackson State highlights the home schedule. The Vegas Four tournament against UC Riverside, Wright State and Weber State will serve as another test for ACU before opening up WAC play. ACU finished last year 25-11 and 11-7 in conference games before making a run to the WAC championship in a 66-52 loss to the New Mexico State Aggies.

ACU opens up their season against Jackson State at 7 p.m. on Nov. 7 at the newly renovated Moody Coliseum.