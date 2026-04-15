Gallery: FilmFest 2026 celebrates student filmmakers at annual showcase

Cast and crew members of the short film “Ultimate 2” win the People’s Choice and Best Visual Effects awards. (Photo by Callie Brimberry)

Students and members of the Abilene community gathered around the red carpet during the 22nd annual FilmFest 2026, hosted by The Learning Studio at The Paramount Theatre on Friday. A variety of short films created by ACU students played on the big screen and were considered for awards in 13 categories. The 2026 FilmFest award winners are:

Best Picture – “Courting”

People’s Choice – “Ultimate²”

Best Director – Brooke Musia, “After Emmy”

Best Producer – Olivia Cromis, “After Emmy”

Best Writer – Olivia Cromis, “Keeping up with the King”

Best Editor – Olivia Cromis, “Epoch”

Best Cinematography – Joshua Varner, “Sins and Cinders”

Best Production Designer – Hannah Haas, “Maia”

Best Sound Designer – Abbey Monroe, “Griefer’s Rehab”

Best Original Music – Jaden Frecka, “Keeping up with the King”

Best Visual Effects – Sofia Medina and Alex Brito, “Ultimate²”

Best Actor – Takuma Tsuneki, “Ultimate²”

Best Actress – Kinley Schollenbarger, “Courting”